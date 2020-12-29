Jamie Dornan admits he thought Wild Mountain Thyme criticism was ‘funny’

The trailer for the upcoming film was ridiculed on social media last month

Jamie Dornan has admitted he thought the criticism towards Wild Mountain Thyme was “funny”.

The upcoming film, which also stars Emily Blunt and Christopher Walken, was harshly criticised last month – after the trailer featured some dodgy Irish accents.

Speaking on Graham Norton’s New Year’s Eve special, which airs at 10.25pm on BBC One, the 38-year-old said: “I thought the reaction was funny.”

“I’m from Ireland and our currency is taking the p**s, so it’s rare to put something out there and not have the p**s taken. I’m all for it!”

Jamie’s co-star Emily Blunt said: “When we read the script, we thought it was so bewitching and completely unique.”

“It is odd, lyrical and romantic so we are just excited for people to see it because it is so uplifting, and it certainly sweeps you away to a magical world. It is just a joy.”

Earlier this month, Jamie confessed her was “stunned” by the reaction to his upcoming movie.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the 38-year-old said: “I was a bit stunned by how harsh the criticism has been in Ireland, given that most people haven’t seen it.”

“But we Irish are a nation of pi**-takers and I’m totally accepting of the slagging we’ve been getting. It comes with the territory.

“The author John Patrick Shanley who’s father is from Mullingar said that if he put in actors who sounded like his own family, no one would understand it.”

Emily stars as Rosemary Muldoon, who falls in love with Jamie’s character Anthony Reilly before they get caught up in a dispute over farmland.

Jamie continued: “John Patrick Shanley writes very poetically and some of the lines spoken by Anthony and Rosemary are spoken in verse, which is very unusual.”

“I’ve admired his work for a long time and as well, I never turn down an opportunity to work in Ireland if I can.

“I’d never spent time in Mayo, where we filmed although my dad has a place in Connemara, with which I’m a bit more familiar.”

