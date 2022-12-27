Jamie Dornan addresses rumours he will be the next James Bond

Jamie Dornan has addressed rumours he will be the next James Bond.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star was first linked to the iconic role last year, after Daniel Craig’s fifth and final time playing 007 in No Time To Die.

At the time, it was reported that Jamie was in the running to take over from Daniel, and that Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page and Superman actor Henry Cavill were also battling it out for the role.

In a new interview with Radio Times, Jamie admitted “it’s nice” to be linked to the role.

The Irish actor said: “Of course, it’s nice to be in those conversations. If you’re an actor of a certain age who’s had a good year, there’s an inevitability about it [being mentioned].

“But they’ll probably replace Daniel Craig with somebody who’s never been on one of those lists.”

In the same interview, the Belfast star spoke about turning 40 earlier this year.

He said: “I feel great about it. I’m in a good place at work and at home, and I haven’t started sprouting hairs out of my nose yet.”

“I’m standing here with three healthy kids and a beautiful wife and a good career. I don’t have a lot to complain about.”

Jamie added: “I feel my life has been marked out by decades: I moved to London when I turned 20.”

“I modelled for 10 years, and then my acting career kicked off at 30, and I got married and had children.”

“That makes me even more excited about my 40s. I honestly feel like I haven’t even begun.”

