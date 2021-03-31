James Patrice shares sweet snaps from his sister Vanessa’s lockdown wedding

The music teacher tied the knot at Cabra Castle

James Patrice has shared sweet snaps from his sister Vanessa’s lockdown wedding.

The music teacher married her longtime boyfriend Sean at Cabra Castle on Tuesday, with only close family members in attendance.

Sharing photos from Vanessa’s big day on Instagram, James simply captioned the post: “#VanessaAndSean 💗 30.03.21.

In the photos, Vanessa wowed in a lace wedding dress, as she posed alongside James and their parents Fron and Jim.

The couple finally tied the knot on Tuesday, after postponing their wedding last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were originally set to wed on April 5th, 2020 – but had to cancel their wedding date after Ireland went into lockdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice)

At the time, Vanessa wrote on Instagram: “You can’t put a number or time on people’s health and safety.”

“Myself and Sean had a huge discussion on Friday and over the weekend we changed the date of our wedding.”

“It is heartbreaking but we know we have made the right decision for everyone! Sure look doesn’t it mean I get to do up another countdown AND hopefully I’ll get another oul sneaky hen in before it. Look after each other and stay well,” she added.