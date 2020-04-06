James Patrice lands new TV segment on RTE

James Patrice has landed a new TV segment on RTÉ – and it’s giving us the nostalgia we all need right now.

The social media star and TV presenter is hosting a new segment on the Today show with Maura Derrane and Daithi O’Shea where he will be delving into the RTÉ archives to find the best clips from over the years.

In the first segment, which aired on Monday, James dubbed his slot ‘Let Me Entertain You’, where he shared footage from top entertainment shows over the years.

Maura introduced the panto star as their very own “glitter ball” as he kicked off the new segment with a bang.

From a Late Late Show moment with Gay Byrne to a performance by Mairead Ronan on Dancing With The Stars, James brought his equally dazzling personality to the forefront for the new slot.

It comes just days after James celebrated what should have been his sister Vanessa’s wedding day, with a sweet group video chat from home.

