James Norton ‘splits from fiancée Imogen Poots’ after six years together

James Norton has reportedly split from his fiancée Imogen Poots, after six years together.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple parted ways before Christmas after “growing apart”.

The pair also appear to have unfollowed each other on social media.

It’s understood James and Imogen shared a home together in East London.

The Happy Valley star started dating Imogen in 2017, and they later got engaged in February 2022.

The couple haven’t been seen at a public event together since they attended the opening night of A Little Life, an adaptation of the Hanya Yanagihara novel, in March 2023.

The actors have been leading busy lives, as James is currently promoting the Bob Marley biopic One Love, in which he plays Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

Meanwhile, Imogen is busy filming a new adaptation of Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler.

James started dating Imogen shortly after his split from Irish actress Jessie Buckley.

The former couple were together for two years, after meeting on the set of BBC’s War & Peace, which was released in 2016.