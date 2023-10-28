James Middleton reveals the unique name of his first child

James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet have introduced their first child to the world.

After the pair were spotted out for a walk with their newborn earlier this week, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to confirm they had welcomed a baby boy named Inigo.

Sharing the first photos of their son, he wrote: “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙.”

“No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three,” he continued.

“We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly.

“The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…) 🐾

“We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS 🙏.”

It’s understood Inigo is of Spanish/Basque origin, and means “fiery”.

Many fans may recognise the name from The Princess Bride, William Goldman’s 1973 novel which was adapted for the big screen in 1987.

The story features a character named Inigo Montoya, who famously said the line: “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

James, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, announced Alizee’s pregnancy in July, when he posted a snap of her showing off her baby bump alongside their dog Mable.

“We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️,” he wrote.

Referencing the death of his beloved dog Ella last year, James added: “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️.”

James and Alizee met at the South Kensington Club back in 2018, after the French beauty stopped to say hello to his beloved pooch Ella.

Their romance became public knowledge when they were papped kissing while on holiday in St Barts in January 2019.

At the time, they were on vacation with Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews – who’s brother is married to Pippa Middleton.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2019, were originally scheduled to get married in the summer of 2020 – but were forced to cancel their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In September 2021, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in France.

Sharing a photo with his new bride to Instagram, James wrote: “Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷”

“Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton both attended the couple’s special day, along with James’ other sister Pippa, her husband James Matthews, James’ parents Carole and Michael, and his beloved dogs Luna and Mable.