James Middleton reveals beloved dog Ella ‘saved his life’ – as he marks World Mental Health Day

The businessman has been open about his battle with depression

James Middleton reveals beloved dog Ella ‘saved his life’ – as he...

James Middleton has revealed his dog Ella ‘saved his life’ – as he marked World Mental Health Day.

The businessman, who is the brother of Kate Middleton, opened up about his mental health struggles for the first time last year.

At the time, James thanked his dogs for helping him throughout his recovery, particularly his beloved pooch Ella.

Taking to Instagram today, the 33-year-old shared a sweet photo of him and Ella, and wrote: “Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay 🗣 My own journey with mental health is no secret.”

“A few years ago I was in a very dark and lonely place, I was existing without purpose or direction, the constant hearth thudding anxiety stripped away any joy, excitement or anticipation,” he explained.

“It was during this time that I realised how much my dog’s, In particularly Ella, helped me during a really difficult battle with clinical depression.”

“She saved my life, which was why we are signed up with @petsastherapy_uk as I recognise the huge positive impact animals can have in our lives.”

Pets As Therapy is a UK charity providing therapeutic pet visits to care homes, hospitals, schools & more.

James continued: “Mental health affects so many, perhaps even more so this year having been kept isolated. It’s so important to keep the conversation alive and continue to make progress around the stigma of mental health.”

“So, while I reflect back on my own journey here is a little reminder to check in on your friends and family,” he added.

“You never know who may be struggling their own battles, even if it’s hidden behind a smile. Just remember it’s OK to not be OK ❤️ #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealthawareness #petsastherapy #mydogsavedme #itsokaynottobeokay.”

