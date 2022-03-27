James Lock ‘escorted out of hotel after bust-up with on-off beau Megan Barton Hanson’

Megan Barton Hanson was reportedly left shook after a bust-up at a hotel with her on-off beau James Lock.

According to The Sun, police were called to the hotel in Central London on Friday morning after the row, and Megan has reportedly given them a statement.

A source told the publication: “Megan was shocked. It was all very aggressive. At one point, the hotel door was kicked. There was a lot of shouting.”

The insider continued: “This all happened in broad daylight in a busy hotel. It was very dramatic and Megan’s hotel door was damaged in the chaos.”

“It seems that James was given her room number. There is some suggestion that staff were shown pictures of the pair of them together and that he was handed a room key.”

A hotel worker said: “Megan was horrified and she dialled reception asking for the police to be called. This was at around 10.30am so the hotel was busy. It was scary because he is a big guy and he was escorted out.”

They added: “It’s not nice for guests to see that and people were naturally a bit shaken afterwards.”

“We’ve all been told to check for room cards from now. The hotel is for guests only. Security is in place to allow only those who have booked rooms access to the venue.”

Prior to the bust-up, Megan was spotted out holding hands with Life Of Marbs star Adam Graham, while James was seen out with a mystery blonde nearby.

Megan and James rekindled their romance last month, after breaking up in December 2021.

According to OK! magazine, the on-off couple called it quits once again last week, and have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

An insider told the outlet: “Megan knows it’s for the best and they’ve realised the best thing for them to do is to call it a day.”