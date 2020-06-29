James Kavanagh encourages followers to wear a mask – as he returns to one of his favourite spots

The TV presenter and author is getting back to normal

James Kavanagh encourages followers to wear a mask – as he returns...

James Kavanagh has encouraged his followers to wear a mask – after posting his first photo back in a cafe.

The TV presenter and author headed back to one of his favourite spots, The PepperPot, but made sure to wear his mask indoors.

The social media star sported a stunning pink mask with pearl detail, as he poured himself the perfect cup of tea.

“I’M SITTING IN A REAL CAFE AND IT FEELS SO GOOD 😍,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

“Welcome back, @thepepperpotcafe & all the other gorge businesses opening up again 💘 Gorgeous to see.”

It comes after Rubberbandits star Blindboy called on people to wear masks in public as restrictions begin to ease in Ireland.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.