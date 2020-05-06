James Kavanagh talks staying positive during lockdown, his new fashion line and Currabinny homeware

The TV star is our third guest on Goss Chats

James Kavanagh talks staying positive during lockdown, his new fashion line and...

On episode 3 of Goss Chats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh.

From getting on better with partner William Murray during lockdown to staying positive during the coronavrius pandemic, the Currabinny creator talks to us from his Dublin home.

In the episode, James also opens up about his new fashion line Tiocfaidh Ar Sesh, which is aid of two incredible charities (more info right HERE).

Plus James reveals the biggest things he’s missing during lockdown and talks bringing out a homeware range with his food brand Currabinny.

#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.