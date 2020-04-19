James Kavanagh shares HILARIOUS old home videos showing his love for the Spice Girls

He was never shy, that's for sure

James Kavanagh has shared hilarious home vidoes – showing his love for performing since he was young.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter shared a collage of videos from his younger years.

In one clip James can be seen performing the Spice Girls classic Wannabe. Holding on to a mic, James, who can’t be more than 8-years-old, looks comfortable in the spotlight as he serenades his family.

In other throwback clips, James can be seen diving into a swimming pool on holidays, and introducing himself to the camera.

Years later James is now one of Ireland’s biggest names, having cultivated a career on his social media accounts.

After becoming an viral sensation James has since gone on to enjoy a stellar TV career.

As well as hosting Ireland’s Got Mor Talent alongside Glenda Gilson, James has also hosted The Six O’Clock Show on Virgin Media and starred in cooking series The Restaurant.

