James Kavanagh reveals how a FAN gave him the mumps

James Kavanagh has revealed how a fan gave him the mumps.

The 30-year-old got the contagious viral infection back in November when he took a selfie with a fan in Dublin bar Xico.

James took to Instagram and shared the unusual story to his followers alongside a series of photos, including the messages that the fan sent him and images of their swollen faces.

“Please enjoy this story of how I got the mumps last November,” he started the post.

“No one around me had the mumps so I was v confused as to how I got them… until… GO TOBANN… This gal slides into my DMs telling me of our encounter in Xico where she got a selfie with me, and naturally, we were cheek-to-cheek in the pics, having the craic etc.”

“Anyway, she tells me how she woke up with full-blown mumps the morning after we met.”

James then explained that the fan, Katie Keenan, messaged him when he shared an image of his swollen face on social media.

“She then noticed my face inflating on my story two weeks after she met me (that’s how long it takes to go full Popeye) so put the pieces together and figured out she was my mumps giver,” he admitted.

The Instagram star praised Katie for being honest with him.

“I absolutely love that you told me tho @katie_keenan ✨ Respect to you, lovely Lady Mumps 💓,” he added.

