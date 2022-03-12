James Kavanagh reveals he’s moving out of Dublin as he launches new podcast

James Kavanagh has revealed he’s moving out of Dublin, as he announced details of his new podcast.

The social media star and TV presenter is swapping his beloved Phibsborough for Cork, and hopes to move with his longterm boyfriend William Murray later this year.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner’s Weekend magazine, James said: “I have a grand plan, but I don’t have short-term plans to get to the grand plan, which is always the issue. I never feel like I’m at my adult bit yet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Kavanagh (@jamesalankavanagh)

“It’s unsettling, but we do want to move to Cork, myself and William, and set up a Currabinny Café down there.”

“That’s the grand plan in itself, and we’re actually moving down to Cork soon, hopefully in the winter or early next spring.”

“We have a checklist of what we want. I want to be a maximum of 40 minutes from Cork city and we want to be able to get up and down to Dublin easily.”

“I want to be beside the sea, and I’d like to have maybe half an acre so we can have a bit of a vegetable garden and some chickens.”

“I grew up thinking I was going to be some Carrie Bradshaw type in Manhattan and buzzing around town with a latte, but I guess in the last five years I’ve realized that I actually don’t want Manhattan, I want chickens and I want a little vegetable patch,” James explained.

“I don’t want the big city lights; I want some sprouts instead. That’s been such a journey for me because I think when you’re growing up moving to the big city is kind of sold to you as the plan. That’s what you have to do.”

“What I’ve actually realised now is that I want less. Though by less I just mean the country, I’d still like a grand manor.”

Speaking about his brand new podcast, called What Did You Eat This Week, James described how it will be different to other celebrity-hosted podcasts.

Sooo I’ve a new podcast ✨It’s called ‘What Did You Eat This Week?’ and will be a weekly dive into food, travel bits & bobs and chats with friends and people I love about what they love (and hate) in the world of food 🍽 Gonna share trailer links below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/55zGbWL7Y8 — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) March 12, 2022

The Dublin native said: “During lockdown, I think we all basically took a break from everything in a way, and I was hungry for more. Because I tend to work with different brands, I wanted to do something that was a project just for me.”

“I love the low and the highbrow of food. I get as much pleasure from a McDonald’s as I do a three Michelin star restaurant. I find pleasure on the whole spectrum and I wanted to explore that.”

“The guests I have talked to have a real mix of food loves. Joanne McNally for example just talked about wine and crisps for 20 minutes. Then I spoke to Louise McSharry, and she was speaking about her love of a Michelin star restaurant.

“I love hearing everyone’s take. People often talk about guilty pleasures when it comes to food but I don’t believe in that. What did Nigella say? Guilt should play no part in pleasure, I’m with her on that,” he continued.

“I didn’t want it to be a celeb chasey podcast, I just wanted to talk to people I know and love and always chat to about food anyway.”