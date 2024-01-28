James Kavanagh reveals he is ‘in talks’ of creating documentary series

James Kavanagh has revealed that he is in talks of creating a documentary series.

In a piece called The Diary, for the Sunday Independent the author and presenter opened up about his interest in creating the series, after pitching it to Tyrone Productions.

The 34-year-old revealed that he has “a few documentary ideas.”

Writing in his piece for the Irish newspaper, James said: “Thursday I had a pitch with Tyrone Productions for a documentary series I want to make.”

He also opened up about a new TV show he has been filming alongside his partner William, over the past year: “I’m currently filming a show with them about me and William looking for a house.”

“We’ve one more day of filming, it took a full year. All over Ireland, visiting the most amazing homes, getting inspiration for when we eventually get our home.”

He continued: “I’ve a few documentary ideas, and pitched one to Tyrone Productions, and they’re really interested in it so we’re putting together a pitch doc for a broadcaster.”

“I used to work in PR and I was pitching all the time to brands, so I find that fun and exciting.”

James also opened up about his “trust issues” regarding being self-employed and it’s unpredictable nature.

He wrote: “I’m self-employed seven years, and I still don’t have a feeling of security.”

“I always panic with William, I’m like, October, your tax bill, and then January is just a bit grim, you’re not getting any calls really. I never trust that it will get better, ever, until it does.”

“It’s the same when I’m offered certain jobs from my agent; until I’m there, doing the job, I don’t believe it.”

“Because stuff has been cancelled on me so many times. I guess I have trust issues when it comes to my work.”

“Because it’s so unpredictable. It usually picks up at the end of February.”

“Luckily I had a very busy winter, so that gets you through these months.”

Last summer, James hosted Virgin Media’s Irish dating show, Grá ar an Trá, alongside Gráinne Seoige and Síomha Ní Ruairc.

Speaking to Goss.ie before the show’s launch he opened up about what it was like working with the two presenters: “It was great craic. I’d never met Gráinne before but she is so much craic.”

“I grew up watching her on the news and she kind of had this Anne Doyle regalness about her. But she’s a bit filthy, a bit gas, and a lot of fun. And Síomha’s great as well because she’s a fluent Irish speaker too so she was teaching me lots of words.

“It was almost like we were in a relationship on the show! She was brushing me up on what to say. So they were great craic.”