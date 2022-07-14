James Kavanagh opens up about his anxiety battle: ‘It felt like I was going to die’

James Kavanagh has opened up about his battle with anxiety.

The Irish influencer got candid about his “horrendous” anxiety in an Instagram Q&A earlier this week.

He was asked by a follower: “Do you ever have problems with your mental health? You just always seem so happy all the time.”

The 32-year-old replied: “So I generally, luckily am quite happy all the time. However, I’ve horrendous anxiety, but it’s weird because my anxiety doesn’t make me feel sad.”

“My anxiety is really physical. I got really violent panic attacks over the past few years that I kinda learned how to deal with and I don’t really get them anymore.”

James also revealed he recently went on medication to help with his anxiety, after it got “really bad” to the point he felt like he was “about to die”.

The TV presenter explained: “I was doing loads of things to try curb the anxiety. I started to do yoga, I started to do meditation, but my anxiety was just so violent it almost made me feel like I was about to die.”

“I’d get shortness of breath, I’d feel sick, I’d actually sometimes feel dizzy from anxiety. It was really bad. So I went to my doctor, discussed the options, and he’s put me on this medication which I’ve found really great.”

“My anxiety was so bad at one stage I’d literally rather a broken leg because with a broken leg, it’s very linear. You know that in a few months it’s going to heal. But with the anxiety, you just feel so lost.”

James also said exercise “really helped” him with his anxiety, adding: “I really don’t like exercising, I’m not a fan of it. But I do it regularly enough and it really helps.”

In the same Q&A, the Churchtown native was asked whether he would like kids in the future.

The social media star admitted: “It’s not on the agenda, but never say never. I used to be like ‘I’m never having pets, don’t want them’, and now I couldn’t survive without [my cat] Diana. Couldn’t imagine life without her.”

“I’d have to have a good bit of money though because I’d love a full-time nanny, I’m going to be honest here. So not for a very long time I’d say,” he added.

James moved out of Dublin earlier this year and relocated to Cork with his longterm boyfriend William Murray.