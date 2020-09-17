James Kavanagh calls for online trolls to be held accountable for their actions

The TV presenter is the latest well-known face to speak out about the issue of trolling

James Kavanagh calls for online trolls to be held accountable for their...

James Kavanagh has called for an end of anonymity for trolls, asking for online bullies to be held accountable for their actions.

The social media star is the latest well-known face to use their platform to fight against online trolling – after a host of Irish influencers spoke out about their own experiences with online harassment in recent weeks.

Taking to Twitter, James wrote: “Anonymity facilitates, breeds and nourishes hate. I’m not sure about the logistics of the solution, but something needs to be done about allowing racists be anonymous online?”

“I feel they wouldn’t achieve such levels of vileness if they had to show their face and be accountable?

“And I’ve been schooled on the positives & necessities of anonymity: some people need to be able to be anonymous online,” he added.

“But there should be a way to differentiate and punish/reveal those who cross a line.”

And I’ve been schooled on the positives & necessities of anonymity: some people need to be able to be anonymous online. But there should be a way to differentiate and punish/reveal those who cross a line. — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) September 17, 2020

The news comes after a host of well-known faces in Ireland have shared their support for a new law which could see online bullies jailed for up to five years.