James Corden hints at returning to the UK – admitting he and his family are ‘homesick’

The talk show host in currently living in LA with his wife and their three children

James Corden hints at returning to the UK – admitting he and...

James Corden has hinted that he could return to the UK, after moving to Los Angeles with his family.

The 42-year-old has hosted his own late night talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, in the US since 2015.

The comedian admitted he, his wife Julia and their three children were “homesick”, but said that he was committed to his contract for the show.

Speaking to The Sun, the London native explained: “I have a couple of years to go on this contract. Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one.”

“It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for,” he added.

“I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people.

“This probably feels particularly magnified now during the pandemic, but I have an overwhelming feeling that our family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time.”

James and Julia tied the knot in 2012, and share three children – Max (9), Carey (6) and Charlotte (3).