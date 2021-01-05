The couple recently went public with their romance

James Corden helped Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde keep their romance under...

James Corden helped Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde keep their romance under wraps by opening up his home to them.

The new couple started dating a few weeks ago, after growing close on the set of their upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling.

Page Six has since reported that Harry, 26, and Olivia, 36, have been spending a lot of time at James Corden’s house in Palm Springs over the past few weeks, away from the public eye.

An insider said: “This relationship between Harry and Olivia is very new.”

“Olivia has been directing Harry in the movie in Palm Springs, and there were literally 10 people on the set, because they were strictly adhering to COVID rules.

“Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret.”

The former One Direction star grew close to Olivia, after she cast him in her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling.

The couple then went public with their romance over the weekend, when they were papped holding hands at his agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

The insider added: “So everyone was really surprised — and rather delighted — when Harry brought Olivia as his date to the wedding, and introduced her as his girlfriend.”

The news comes just months after Olivia’s split from Jason Sudeikis hit headlines.

It’s understood the former couple, who share two children, split in early 2020 – after nine years together.

Harry’s last high-profile relationship was with model Camille Rowe, who he dated for a year before they called it quits in 2018.