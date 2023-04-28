James Corden bids emotional farewell to The Late Late Show in star-studded final episode

James Corden has bid an emotional farewell to The Late Late Show.

After eight years of hosting the late night talk show, the 44-year-old presented his final episode with a host of celebrity guests – including Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.

Signing off the show with a heartfelt message, James began: “Moving here to America eight years ago, it was a huge leap for me and my family.”

“My son was three, our daughter was 12 weeks old and we now have another small person, and she’s American.

“We started this show with Obama, then Trump, then a global pandemic, and I’ve watched America change a lot over these past eight years. I’ve watched divisions grow and I’ve seen and I’ve felt a sense of negativity grow and at points boil over.

“And I guess all I really want to say tonight is, I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world.

“My entire life, it has always been a place of optimism and joy, and yes it has flaws – so many. But show me a country that doesn’t,” he continued.

“Just because somebody disagrees with you it doesn’t make them bad or evil. We are all more the same than we are different, and there are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences, and we have to try as best we can to look for the light, look for the joy, because if you do it’s out there.

“And that’s all this show has ever been about. All we’ve ever wanted is just be a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day. Thank you for letting me do this, thank you for letting me into your home every night.”

The final episode featured a host of famous faces, including US President Joe Biden who recorded a message thanking James for “never making me sing in a car”.

Adele then returned for a final instalment of Carpool Karaoke, which aired as an hour-long special before the main show.

Will Ferrell also walked on to the set with a sledgehammer and smashed up James’ desk, before Harry Styles later finished the job following a final game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts.

In the game, the singer was asked whether there would ever be a One Direction reunion, and he replied: “I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

James responded: “I’m taking that as a yes!”

The final episode also featured a sketch with fellow late-night hosts Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and David Letterman, in which they argued over who would take over Carpool Karaoke.