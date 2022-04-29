James Corden announces shock departure from his late-night talk show

James Corden has announced his shock departure from The Late Late Show.

The 43-year-old, who took over from host Craig Ferguson in March 2015, said he will leave the show in 2023.

James said: “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show.”

“I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on.”

“I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

“My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision,” he continued.

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?”

“And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

CBS President and CEO George Cheeks said in a statement: “Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online.”

“James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format.”