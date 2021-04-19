James Charles loses major brand partnership amid sexual misconduct allegations

James Charles has lost his brand partnership with Morphe amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The beauty guru first collaborated with the makeup brand back in 2018, creating eyeshadow palettes and brushes with the company.

In a statement shared via Twitter, Morphe wrote: “In light of the recent allegations against James Charles, Morphe and James have agreed to end our business relationship and wind down sales of the Morphe x James Charles product offering.”

“It is and has always been Morphe’s goal to create a positive, safe, and empowering space where all beauty lovers can freely share their artistry and passion for cosmetics, and Morphe is committed to furthering that goal.”

James, 21, said in a statement: “Accountability is something that I have spoken about a number of times in the past.”

“In my recent video, I spoke about and took accountability for my part in conversations I had with a few individuals who told me they were over the age of 18. As I said in that video, I can’t show change overnight but will overtime.”

The YouTube star said “a series of misleading stories and false allegations” have been reported, which in turn has “caused many of my long-term partners to receive considerable negative feedback, one of them being Morphe.”

“I’ve loved every moment working together and am beyond grateful for what we’ve created together.”

“That being said, I reached out to them and we have mutually agreed to wind down our James Charles x Morphe collaboration, which is my only project with them.”

James added that his legal team is “taking action against those that have spread misinformation and/or spread false stories.”

Ad

The social media star concluded the statement by writing: “I am continuing to take time away to learn, grow, and listen, and look forward to coming back one day in the future as a better version of myself.”

James addressed recent allegations claiming he exchanged inappropriate messages with minors online in a YouTube video earlier this month, entitled ‘Holding Myself Accountable’.

He said in the video: “First and foremost, I need to say sorry. I owe a massive apology to anybody I have hurt or anybody I made uncomfortable with my actions.”

Ad

“I want to make it really, really clear that I fully understand my actions and how they are wrong. There are no excuses for them and I don’t plan on making any.”

“Within the past couple of weeks, two different people, both under the age of 18, have recently come forward saying that they had inappropriate messages from me on social media. One of them being from last year and one of them being more recent.”

James claimed that once he learned the individuals were 16, he immediately blocked them.

“I need to take accountability for my actions and most importantly apologize to the people who were hurt by them. As an adult, it is my job and my responsibility to verify who I’m talking to and therefore there is nobody to blame for this other than myself.”

“I’m sorry that I added you. I’m sorry that I flirted with you and I’m really sorry if I made you uncomfortable. It is completely unacceptable.”

The news comes after James denied allegations he “groomed” a 16-year-old fan online.

Watch the latest episode of the Gosscast, where the girls chat about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, big splits in Hollywood and the best TV reboots.