James Bond boss reignites speculation Idris Elba is set to replace Daniel Craig

James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli has reignited speculation Idris Elba is set to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

The British actor has been rumoured to take over the role for years, alongside the likes of Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, and Henry Cavill.

Speaking on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Barbara was asked to address calls for Idris to be the next Bond.

The 61-year-old, who has produced the last nine Bond films, said: “Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor.”

“And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

Barbara added: “I think we have decided that until No Time To Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure…”

“We’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines, we just want to live in the moment.”

Daniel Craig played James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die, which was released in October 2021 following several delays due to the pandemic.