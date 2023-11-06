James Argent, 35, ‘heartbroken’ after ‘splitting’ from 19-year-old girlfriend Stella Turian

James Argent is reportedly “heartbroken” after “splitting” from his 19-year-old girlfriend Stella Turian.

The TOWIE star had been dating the Italian actress for just over a year.

The former couple went public with their relationship in September, after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Marbella.

MailOnline has now reported that James and Stella, who first met at a wedding in Mykonos, Greece, have called it quits after struggling with long-distance.

A source close to the TOWIE star told the outlet: “Throughout the summer it became increasingly difficult for them to meet up due to their work commitments.”

“There are no hard feelings between them, they still follow each other on Instagram, and James is even invited to come out to ski with Stella and family early next year.”

“They made lasting memories, travelling around the most romantic parts of Italy together and Stella visited London for the first time to see James, but for now they have mutually agreed that their relationship is over.”

Goss.ie has reached out to James’ rep for comment.

Arg previously gushed about his Italian girlfriend in an interview with The UK Sun, saying: “Stella is extremely intelligent, very talented and she’s fluent in four ­languages, including English, which is lucky, as my Italian’s not great, although it’s improving. And she’s beautiful, too.”

“I feel very lucky. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to remind myself this is all really happening.”

“We’ve got an amazing connection. She is extremely supportive. And she knows everything there is to know about me.”

“I’ve sat down with her and explained all the things that I’ve gone through in my life, the ups and downs I’ve had.”