Jake Quickenden reveals he and Sophie Church ‘took time apart’ days before finding out she was pregnant

The new dad said the couple are now closer than ever

Jake Quickenden has revealed he and Sophie Church “took time apart” just days before finding out she was pregnant.

The TV star and his beauty therapist girlfriend welcomed their first child together last week, a baby boy named Leo Oliver.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in September, with Jake now revealing he moved out just before finding out the exciting news.

Speaking to The Sun, the 32-year-old said: “Sophie and I are obviously closer than ever but I’d actually moved out just before finding out she was pregnant.”

“Lockdown was really hard. We had been arguing a bit and it got a bit too much so I went home to stay with my mum. We were never going to break up but we did need some time apart.”

The couple suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage before Sophie fell pregnant again, with Jake adding: “I think the miscarriage puts a lot of pressure on you without you even really knowing it.”

“We didn’t really know how to deal with that. It hit Soph especially hard as she was obviously carrying the baby.”

“We started to bicker and then you had the stress of lockdown on top of it too. We needed some time apart but then I moved back home and she told me she was pregnant and everything just immediately fit back into place again.”

Jake shared his plans to marry Sophie, telling the publication: “I know some people will think we are doing it the wrong way around but I don’t think that matters anymore.”

“There’s no point getting engaged at the moment we are still in lockdown. We both want to get married and I will definitely propose. It is just when the time is right. Maybe next year.”

