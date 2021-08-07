Jake Quickenden proposes to girlfriend Sophie Church in Greece

Jake Quickenden has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Sophie Church.
The former X Factor star proposed to his longterm love in Greece, where they’re currently on holiday.
Sharing a photo of the moment they got engaged, Jake wrote on Instagram: “SHE SAID YES….”
View this post on Instagram
“The love of my life the mother to my beautiful Leo and Freddie, I love you so much… this isn’t a drill it’s actually happening ❤️❤️💍,” he added.
Sophie also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “I said YES to the love of my life & my future husband.”
“I couldn’t have asked for a better step dad for Freddie & father for baby Leo. Thank you making this holiday so special!! I love you forever ❤️.”
View this post on Instagram
The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Leo Oliver, back in February.
Sophie is also mum to a son named Freddie, from a previous relationship.