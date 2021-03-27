Jake Quickenden hits out at online trolls for calling his baby son ‘ugly’

Jake Quickenden has hit out at online trolls for calling his baby son “ugly as f***”.

The 32-year-old and his girlfriend Sophie Church welcomed their first child together last month, a baby boy named Leo Oliver.

Taking to Instagram, Jake revealed his son has been subject to vile abuse on social media, despite being just four weeks old.

Posting a photo of Leo, the former I’m A Celeb star wrote: “REAL POST… So in the past week this little man has been told he needs Botox, that he’s ugly as f**k and that he’s weird looking…”

“Me myself have also been told stay off social media if you don’t want to be trolled, it’s so baffling to me that I should have to stay off social media if I don’t want my 4 week old trolled.”

Jake continued: “I don’t mind people giving me s**t, as sad as it is I’ve had to get used to being called ‘irrelevant’, ugly’, ‘attention seeking’ and the list goes on but to troll a innocent child is so wrong and the people doing it seriously need to seek help.”

“Also why should I stay off social media if I don’t want him trolled the thought process of some people is shocking, maybe people just shouldn’t troll.”

“I enjoy social media it’s full of lovely people who are supportive and I like sharing my ups and downs, I try and be real as possible, but unfortunately there is a dark side of social media and something needs doing about it.”

The new dad added: “Anyway rant over!! The lion is 4 weeks today! Cute af. Love you son @leooliverq.”

A host of Jake’s famous friends shared their support in the comment section, including Diversity star Jordan Banjo – who has two kids of his own.

Jordan wrote: “My bro, that’s one thing none of us can understand, we can be as polite as we want but sometimes people get comfortable because there’s a screen there, one day they’ll do it to the wrong person, what goes around comes around.”

Love Island star Gabby Allen commented: “People are cruel and f**n disgusting. Beauty comes from inside anyway so the only ones who are ugly is those who troll.. sending love xx.”

Dan Osborne also wrote: “We will never understand that type of species, they’re not human, just absolute scum.”

The news comes after Jake recently admitted he “questioned humanity” after trolls targeted his son just hours after he was born.