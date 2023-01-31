Jake Paul taunts Tommy Fury in comments section of Molly-Mae Hague’s baby announcement

Jake Paul has taunted Tommy Fury in the comments section of Molly-Mae Hague’s baby announcement.

The Love Island 2019 runners-up welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on January 23.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter via Instagram on Monday, sharing a sweet black-and-white family photo.

A host of celebrities rushed to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

However, one comment in particular stood out to fans – one left by Tommy’s boxing rival Jake.

The YouTuber, who Tommy is due to fight on February 26, wrote: “Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out.”

The comment has since been deleted.

Last week, Jake sensationally claimed that Molly-Mae had secretly given birth.

In an Instagram post, which was shared last Friday, the YouTuber attempted to will Tommy to fight him in a grudge match in Saudi Arabia on February 26.

In the caption of the post, the YouTuber listed reasons that Tommy has no excuse not to fight him; one of which was that “baby is born”.

Speaking about leaking his rival’s baby news, Jake told Sport Bible: “Did I do that? I leaked it? Oh s**t. My bad. I’m sorry, Tommy. But don’t worry, I won’t tell anyone the gender or anything like that.”