Jake Paul sensationally claims Molly-Mae Hague has given birth

Jake Paul has sensationally claimed that Molly-Mae Hague has given birth.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director is expecting her first child – a baby girl, with her beau Tommy Fury.

Fans have been speculating that the couple have already welcomed their daughter, as Molly-Mae has been unusually quiet on social media.

Jake has since made the sensational claim that Molly-Mae has already given birth in a new Instagram post.

The post, which Jake shared on Friday, was an attempt to will Tommy to fight him in a grudge match in Saudi Arabia on February 26.

In the caption of the post, the YouTuber listed reasons that Tommy has no excuse not to fight him; one of which was that “baby is born”.

However, a press release was later issued claiming that Molly-Mae and Tommy were still awaiting the arrival of their baby.

Molly-Mae, who is due to give birth any day now, announced her pregnancy on Instagram last September.

The Love Island 2019 star shared a sweet video of the speech she made to Tommy during the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

