Jake Gyllenhaal reveals he’s a HUGE fan of popular British reality show

Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed he’s a huge fan of The Great British Bake Off.

The Hollywood star shared his love for the popular programme, and admitted he’s “mesmerised” by judge Prue Leith.

Speaking to PA News Agency, the actor said he spent the coronavirus lockdown perfecting his own baking skills.

“I have always cooked, and I’ve always loved to cook, and there are many things that I have hoped and wished that I would be able to do, that I had always deemed in my mind to be impossible,” he said.

“And then I made them, and it’s opened my entire world. Things like, literally no joke, a black and white cookie.”

“I’ve searched the world for the perfect black and white cookie and never found it. And so now I get to try and make the perfect one for myself.”

When asked if he’d ever take part in a baking show, he said: “In my mind, there’s literally nothing that can beat The Great British Baking Show (the US title for The Great British Bake Off).”

“So no, the answer to that is no. But I do hope to one day meet Paul Hollywood. Though Prue is my favourite.”

“I’m mesmerised by her spectacles,” he confessed.

“Her coats or spectacles change and it’s almost as if they change every shot. Or do they change every show? I can’t figure it out.”

“I just adore her. Prue’s fantastic. I do really love Mr Hollywood, but you know, she’s amazing.”