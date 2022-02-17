Jake Gyllenhaal breaks his silence on the re-release of Taylor Swift’s song ‘All Too Well’

Jake Gyllenhaal has broken his silence on the re-release of Taylor Swift’s song ‘All Too Well’.

The Hollywood actor briefly dated the songstress in 2011 and the following year, she released her iconic breakup album ‘Red’.

A number of the songs on the album are believed to be about Taylor’s split from Jake – including ‘All Too Well’. In the song, Taylor points out their 11-year age gap as she sings about their breakup. The lyrics read: “They say all’s well that ends well, but I’m in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind. You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die.” “The idea you had of me, who was she? A never needing ever lovely jewel whose shine reflects on you, not weeping in a party bathroom. Some actress asking me what happened, you, that’s what happened, you.”

Taylor released a new edition of her album ‘Red’ in November, which featured six previously unreleased tracks and a 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’.

The new version of the song referenced a story told on another song from Red called ‘The Moment I Knew’, where Jake disappointed her by skipping her 21st birthday party. Taylor sings: “You, who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes, sipping coffee like you were on a late night night show. But then he watched me watch the front door, all night, willing you to come, and he said, ‘It’s supposed to be fun, turning 21.’”

Months after being slammed by Swifties for breaking their idol’s heart, Jake has finally spoken out about the song.

In a new interview with Esquire, the 41-year-old said: “It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

When asked specifically if he’s listened to Red (Taylor’s Version), Jake replied: “No.”

When asked about turning the comment off on his Instagram account, Jake explained: “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name.” “That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can—or should, even—take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world.”

Addressing his current relationship with 26-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu, Jake said: “My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”