Jake Carter hits back at Claire Byrne Live viewer – after they slammed him and his brother Nathan

The brothers appeared on the show last night

Jake Carter has fiercely defended him and his brother Nathan, after they were criticised following their appearance on Claire Byrne Live last night.

The brothers appeared on the show via Skype to show people how to master a DIY haircut during self-isolation.

But following their appearance, a viewer slammed the siblings for not following social distancing guidelines on the show.

Seriously they were two feet apart not six ?? What an insult to us on the frontline ? They’ll all be doing it now .. this will go on a lot longer — Paula Mc (@PaulaMasterson) April 6, 2020

They tweeted: “Seriously they were two feet apart not six ?? What an insult to us on the frontline ? They’ll all be doing it now .. this will go on a lot longer.”

In response, Jake pointed out that him and Nathan are self-isolating together.

He replied: “Where self isolating together in the same household … just trying to brighten people’s days during these worrying times. Sorry that you where so offended!” [sic]

Where self isolating together in the same household … just trying to brighten people’s days during these worrying times. Sorry that you where so offended ! — Jake Carter (@jakecartermusic) April 6, 2020

Claire was back hosting her show in Montrose on Monday night, after recovering from COVID-19.

Despite her diagnosis, the broadcaster continued to host her show via Skype over the past two weeks – but she’s now fully recovered and back in the RTÉ studios.

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast, Goss.ie founder Ali Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker chat about the celebrities who are donating millions to help amid the coronavirus crisis, and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus, the girls discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial move to Hollywood.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: