Jade Thirwall ‘throws shade’ at ex Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson

Jade Thirwall appears to have thrown shade at her ex Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson.

The singer appeared as a guest judge on the latest episode of Drag Race UK, alongside regular judges Ru Paul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton.

This week’s challenge saw the drag queens form a mega girl group, and Jade offered her expertise in the recording studio.

After her mentoring, Ru Paul asked Jade: “How did recording with the queens compare to recording with Little Mix?”

Jade replied: “Oh it’s just the same really. I bossed everyone around and there’s an ugly rumour going around that one of the girls is leaving the group tonight.”

The comment appears to be a reference to Jesy’s dramatic exit from Little Mix in December 2020.

Taking to Twitter to react to the “dig” at Jesy, one fan wrote: “the shade towards jesy from jade on drag race tonight 😭😭”

Another tweeted: “Jade shading jesy best part of drag race so far.”

audibly gasped at jade throwing immense shade at jesy on druk ahdjsk i love that dumb bitch — levi 🌙 (@theapprentiss) March 1, 2022

Jade really threw that shade at Jesy on drag race omg lol. pic.twitter.com/xXKLYMANi1 — Choco Latino (@kRAZiE_) March 2, 2022

JADE DID NOT JUST MAKE A DIG AT JESY NELSON! #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/hTkKk1Oxrz — Jake Forecast MCCT ☀️ (@JForecast28) March 1, 2022

During an interview with Graham Norton last October, Jesy confirmed she no longer speaks to her ex bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade – but insisted there’s “no bad blood” on her side.

She said: “We’re not talking any more. It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best.”

“I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together, but it’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows. To me they are still the sickest girl band in the world.”