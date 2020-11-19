Jade Thirlwall speaks out about the future of Little Mix – amid rumours they’re set to split

Fans are concerned the bandmates are going solo

Jade Thirlwall speaks out about the future of Little Mix – amid...

Jade Thirlwall has spoken out about the future of Little Mix, amid rumours they’re set to split.

After Jesy Nelson announced she’s taking “extended time-off” from the group, fans have grown concerned the bandmates are going solo.

Speaking on Australian radio show Ash London Live, Jade said: “Well you know, eventually in the future we might all go off and do our own bits and bobs…”

“But I think Little Mix will never die. We’ve always said that, like ‘no we always need Little Mix.'”

“But I think it’s quite nice that everyone’s starting to do their own bits and bobs at the same time,” she added.

Jade’s comments come amid reports she’s set to land a high-profile hosting gig with the BBC.

According to The Sun, bosses were impressed by Jade’s charisma on Little Mix’s talent series The Search, and ­RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

An insider said: “The Beeb see her as a young Davina McCall and are trying to come up with some concepts for her now. She shone on The Search and really stood out when she was a guest on RuPaul.”

“Jade has everything to make a great presenter — she can read an autocue while also being a bit ­spontaneous and funny. Not to forget she’s very easy on the eye.”

The newspaper has also reported that all the members have ‘secret plans’ to go solo.

A source said: “The girls have been open and honest with each other, and with their current management team. They have started discussions with some prospective managers and agents about what their solo careers might look like.”

“Some of the girls might end up taking on solo projects with their current management team too,” the insider continued. “But this isn’t about ending the band, it’s about looking to the future.”

“They still have a tour scheduled to start in April next year, and even if that is delayed because of Covid, as is quite likely, they will still complete it.

“That will happen either with or without Jesy, who is taking some time out for as long as she feels she needs or wants to.”

“They’re talking about trying to emulate Take That, where each member has been able to drift out at times and work on their own projects, but come together at other times to tour and work as a group again,” the source explained.

“They love the band and all that they’ve achieved, and still get on very well as great friends.”

“There is absolutely no fall-out between them and they’re all supportive of each other doing new things. It’s an exciting time,” the insider added.

Little Mix were formed on The X Factor back in 2011, and they’ve sold over 50 million records worldwide.

Goss.ie have contacted Little Mix’s rep for comment.