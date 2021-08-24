Jade Thirlwall shares sweet tribute to new mums Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock

"Can't wait to be the cool Auntie Jade!"

Jade Thirlwall shares sweet tribute to new mums Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne...

Jade Thirlwall has shared a sweet tribute to her Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who have both become first-time mums.

On Sunday, Perrie announced the birth of her first child with her boyfriend Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the singer posted a black-and-white photo of her newborn baby, and wrote: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️”

On Monday, Leigh-Anne surprised fans by revealing she gave birth to twins last week.

The singer, who is engaged to Andre Gray, shared a black-and-white photo of her babies’ feet to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Jade congratulated her co-stars on the arrival of their babies.

She wrote: “My heart is honestly bursting for my sisters. Unbelievably proud of these women for handling their pregnancies like the Queens they truly are and bringing a little little mix into the world.”

“Love you @leighannepinnock @perrieedwards. Can’t wait to be the cool Auntie Jade lol,” she added.

She also congratulated Leigh-Anne’s sister Sairah Pinnock and Little Mix manager Sam Cox, who also welcomed babies in recent days.

Jade said: “What a beautiful bond these babies will have ❤.”