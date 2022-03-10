Jade Thirlwall set to sign solo deal with major US record label

Jade Thirlwall is reportedly set to sign a major solo record deal with RCA Records.

The singer inked the deal just three months after Little Mix announced they’re going on hiatus after they finish their upcoming Confetti tour.

A source told The Sun: “Jade has had talks with several different labels but she knows the team at RCA personally and is confident they understand what she wants for the next phase of her career.”

The insider continued: “She is in advanced negotiations and now it’s just a case of crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s. They have already got to work on figuring out what her moves will be as a solo artist.”

“She is very clear about what she wants and is eager to find a really unique sound. Jade has a load of tracks which she has recorded on her own but she won’t put anything out which she isn’t completely happy with.”

“She shares a manager with Lizzo and there have been talks about trying to get them in the studio together because they are both great songwriters with a similar viewpoint. They could make something really empowering together.”

Just last month, Jade’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock signed a major solo record deal with Warner Music.

Back in December, Jade, Leigh-Anne and their bandmate Perrie Edwards announced they’re “taking a break” from Little Mix in 2022 to pursue solo projects.

They wrote: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning.”

“We love you all SO much. We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

They concluded their statement by writing: “We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever See you on tour!”

Little Mix announced their decision to take a break just one year after Jesy Nelson quit the band in December 2020.

The 30-year-old has since fallen out with her former bandmates, and launched her own solo career.

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show in October, Jesy admitted she was no longer in contact with Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne.