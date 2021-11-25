Jade Thirlwall ‘has already recorded solo music after signing to new management team’

Jade Thirlwall has reportedly signed to a new management team and already recorded solo music.

Amid reports Little Mix are set to split and embark on solo careers, The Sun has reported that Jade signed with Full Stop Management – the same team who manage Harry Styles.

An insider told the publication: “Jade had a series of meetings with Full Stop Management earlier this year and she’s now signed on the dotted line.”

The source continued: “They think she is going to be a huge star, just like Harry has become after One Direction went on hiatus.”

“Jade has bags of ideas for her solo music and she’s already recorded some amazing songs that have impressed industry bosses.”

“As well as music she is putting plans into motion for more TV appearances and there is no doubt she can become a mega-star in her own right.”

“Jade is still incredibly close with her Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards and they’re all supporting each other’s moves behind the scenes.”

“It’s going to be a really exciting time for all three of them,” the insider added.

Last month, The Sun reported that Little Mix would formally announce their split ahead of their 2022 Confetti tour.

A source told the publication: “There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Little Mix but it is now very clear that the end of the road has been reached. A date is set to announce the split. The upcoming tour is going to be a farewell to their fans.” The insider explained: “Leigh-Anne has signed up with Dua Lipa’s manager, Jade [Thirlwall] is cutting her teeth as a songwriter and presenter, while Perrie [Edwards] is working on other things too.” “They all know there will have to be a career beyond Little Mix, so they’ve put things in place. The plan is to see out commitments, then turn to solo projects almost immediately.” There ex bandmate Jesy Nelson left the group in December last year, and she has since launched a solo music career.