Jade Thirlwall does iconic impression of Louis Walsh as she judges new talent show

Jade Thirlwall has done an iconic impression of Louis Walsh, as she judges a brand new talent show.

Little Mix: The Search premiered its’ first two episodes on BBC One over the weekend, which sees the girlband judge and mentor singers as they try to find the next big music group.

Fans of the band were left in hysterics after Sunday night’s episode, which saw Jade mimic X Factor judging legend Louis Walsh following an audition.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Little Mix wrote: “Only took one and a bit eps before we got a Louis Walsh impression”.

Only took one and a bit eps before we got a Louis Walsh impression 😂 #LittleMixTheSearch pic.twitter.com/e1Q4JghbQP — Little Mix (@LittleMix) September 27, 2020

In the clip, Jade put on an Irish accent saying: “You look like a star, you sound like a star, you are a star.”

One fan responded to the clip writing: “if singing don’t work out jade, go into the impression business”, while another tweeted: “THIS IS SO ICONIC”.

A third added: “It wouldn’t be little mix without accent impressions tho would it.”

The winning act from the series will join Jade, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson on Little Mix’s upcoming Confetti Tour in 2021.

