Jada Pinkett Smith to address affair rumours on Red Table Talk

The mother-of-two has been accused of having an affair with August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith is set to address rumours she had an affair with singer August Alsina on Red Table Talk.

The 48-year-old confirmed she would respond to the allegations on her Facebook Watch show, after August admitted he was “in love” with Jada during a recent interview.

Taking to Twitter, Jade simply wrote: “There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.”

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

The news comes after 27-year-old August claimed he had an affair with Jada for “years” – with Will Smith’s blessing.

During a radio interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, he alleged: “I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing.”

Discussing their alleged relationship, August said: “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her.”

“I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

“And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime.”

“I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth,” he added.

The news comes after Will’s rep denied claims he gave Jada permission to have an affair, telling The Sun Online that the accusations are “wrong”.

Jada and Will have been married since 1997, and the couple are parents to Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19.

