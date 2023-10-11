Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she’s been separated from husband Will for seven years

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she’s been separated from her husband Will for seven years.

The Hollywood couple, who share two children, tied the knot in 1997.

In a new interview with People, Jada revealed she and Will are “still figuring out” their relationship, after secretly separating in 2016.

She said: “We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together.”

Jada will also open up about her marriage to Will in a sit-down interview with NBC – which is to air on October 13th.

In a teaser for the interview with Hoda Kotb, the actress explained that she and Will were living apart when he famously slapped Chris Rock in her defence at the 2022 Oscars.

The 52-year-old added that the couple still have “deep love for each other”, and said that while they are no longer romantically together, no permanent decision has been made regarding the future of their marriage.

The couple’s relationship hit headlines in 2020 when Jada revealed that she “got into an entanglement” with musician August Alsina.

In September 2021, Will raised eyebrows once again by admitting he and Jada haven’t always practiced monogamy.

During an interview with GQ, the actor said: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?”

“And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

The King Richard star continued: “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison.”

“And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Will and Jada are parents to Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22. Will also shares a son named Trey, 30, with Sheree Zampino.