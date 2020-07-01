Jada Pinkett Smith responds to claims Will ‘gave her permission’ to have an affair with August Alsina

The singer has claimed he had a relationship with Jada - with Will's "blessing"

Jada Pinkett Smith responds to claims Will ‘gave her permission’ to have...

Jade Pinkett Smith has been forced to deny claims her husband Will gave her permission to have an affair with August Alsina.

The 48-year-old has spoken out, after August accused the couple of having an open marriage in a recent interview.

Responding to the allegations, Jada’s rep told Page Six that August’s claims are “absolutely not true”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Will also told The Sun Online that the accusations are “wrong”.

The 27-year-old singer became friendly with the Smith family back in 2015, after he was introduced by the couple’s son Jaden.

During a radio interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, August said he was in love with Jada, and claimed that they had an affair for “years” with Will’s blessing.

He alleged: “I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing.”

Discussing their alleged relationship, August said: “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her.”

“I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

“And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime.

“I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth.”

Jada and Will have been married since 1997, and the couple are parents to Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19.