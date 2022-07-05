Jacques reveals plans to ‘crack on’ with new girl in Love Island teaser

Things are not looking good for Paige and Jacques on tonight’s Love Island…

The paramedic and rugby player have built a strong connection over the past few weeks, but it could all come crumbling down as a result of Casa Amor.

Speaking to Dami and Andrew on tonight’s show, Jacques reveals his plans to “crack on” with one of the stunning new girls who arrived at the main villa earlier in the week.

He says: “I woke up in a filthy mood sulking and that, and the next minute I’m thinking ‘what am I doing?’ I’m just thinking about Paige, I’m thinking I can’t be like this, it’s not me.”

Dami says: “You’re feeling guilty before you’ve even done anything.”

Jacques continues: “I literally said to myself, I feel like this because I’m feeling about Paige’s feelings, I’m not thinking about mine.”

Dami says: “It’s your own journey as well you know.”

Jacques continues: “I need to put myself out there. How do I know if what I’ve got with Paige is so good if I don’t even give it another chance with someone else? For me to do that, I need to crack on. I can’t be sat around here and sulking for someone else.”

What will his next move be? And what will this mean for him and Paige?

Meanwhile over in Casa Amor, Paige pulls Billy for a chat to reveal where her head is at.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

