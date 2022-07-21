Jacques O’Neill turns down MAJOR reality show after quitting Love Island

Jacques O’Neill has reportedly turned down another MAJOR reality TV show, after his shock departure from the Love Island villa last week.

The 23-year-old broke the news that he was leaving the villa to his fellow Islanders, as he confessed he wasn’t “being himself.”

The rugby star told his flame Paige Thorne that he was going to wait for her on the outside, but she has since begun to get to know bombshell Adam Collard.

According to The Sun, Jacques has since turned down a £60,000 deal to appear on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, because he wants to wait for Paige to return home.

A source told the publication: “An Islander always makes for a great signing and Jacques is a real stand-out, particularly because he’s already shown that he’s willing to put the work in and really change.”

“That’ll make him a really credible candidate for the agency’s help, never mind be someone that fans would tune in for.”

“But Jacques wants to wait for Paige, so it may well be too late by the time she emerges,” they explained.

Prior to leaving the villa, Jacques told Paige he would wait for her and pick her up from the airport upon her return to the UK.

However, the paramedic has since cracked on with bombshell Adam, and the pair have been getting quite cosy over the past couple of episodes.

When the rugby star finally broke his silence on his shock exit, he admitted that doing Love Island was “the worst decision of his life.”

“I was ready to break down. I was feeling so mentally drained, I just wanted to go home and get myself right,” he told The Sun.

“It broke me and I was already broken. I was crying my eyes out. I couldn’t cope. I was literally feeling awful. It was the worst I’d ever felt in my life.”

Jacques appeared on Sunday’s episode of Aftersun, where he reacted to Paige moving on with Adam.

“Before I left I said crack on like I did in Casa Amor. She needs to explore like I did. So I said, ‘You do what you need to do’ and she’s doing that,” he told Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

