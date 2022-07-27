Jacques O’Neill ‘set to become a millionaire’ after finding fame on Love Island

Jacques O’Neill is reportedly set to become a millionaire, after finding fame on Love Island.

The rugby star sensationally quit the show earlier this month, after admitting to his fellow Islanders that he was struggling and wasn’t being himself.

The 23-year-old, who recently revealed he is in a “better place mentally”, is now set to make a fortune as he has been bombarded with lucrative offers since leaving the show.

A source told The Sun: “Jacques is on track to make a fortune after being bombarded with offers since leaving the villa.”

“He’s been in talks with some big sports broadcasters to be involved in presenting work off the back of his rugby career. He’s had a lot of interest from fashion brands and some potential TV opportunities presented to him too.”

“All of this could add up to him becoming a millionaire in the near future, but Jacques is most passionate about becoming an ambassador of ADHD and Mental Health. It’s issues like these that are close to his heart and he wants to help youngsters dealing with the same struggles.”

Jacques recently signed with The Social PR, with managing director and former Islander Scott Thomas set to mentor him outside of the villa.

Scott told The Sun: “We’re really excited to be representing Jacques at The Social PR.”

“We were big fans of him on the show and we really respected some of the courageous decisions he made to protect his own mental health. His honesty and vulnerability was admirable.

“I’m personally really excited to help guide Jacques through his journey after being through the whole process myself and learning so much along the way. I’ve managed to build an incredible agency and team over the last 8 years.”

“We feel the future is bright for Jacques and we’re looking forward to giving him the support he deserves.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.