Jacques O’Neill responds to claims his friend ‘punched’ Love Island co-star on recent night out

Jacques O’Neill has responded to claims his friend “punched” his former Love Island co-star Remi Lambert on a recent night out.

The allegations came to light on Sunday, when Remi wrote on his Instagram Story: “Wasn’t going to bring this up but this has gone too far now.”

“Last night I was assaulted by one of Jacque’s friends. Jacques and him followed me on my walk back home from the club and stopped me.”

“Then Jacques began to start a argument about the love island beef that was a year ago. Clearly can’t move on. Out of nowhere his friend punched me.”

“I think it was a setup to get me to react but I’m too mature for this bs. If anyone saw anything last night message me,” he added.

Jacques has since responded to Remi’s claims by posting his own statement on Instagram.

On Tuesday afternoon, the former rugby player wrote: “I’ll adjust Remi’s story to the truth now don’t worry just what everyone wants to hear.”

“We’ll start by the big lie following him home can’t believe he’s even put that but I understand why because it sounds bad and everyone starts thinking straight away no way that happened that’s disgusting etc.”

“But it was actually 30 yards from the club… I didn’t begin to start an argument I wanted answers from him as I got a voice note on Instagram from some lad one night saying he was talking to Remi and he’s been telling people that he’s going to kick s*** out of me when he sees me.”

“So I just wondered if he wanted to or not so I can clarify it wasn’t about the Love Island beef at all…

“Saying I can’t move on but he’s the one that has dragged my name on social media/podcasts since leaving the villa even trying to make diss tracks about me which I just let is all slide because it was quite embarrassing from him…”

“Finally just to clear up I was not physically involved in anything that happened only thing I did do was jump in the middle and not let both lads fight…

“Just trying to make it look a lot worse than what is is and try his best to tarnish my name AGAIN that’s the real story cheers,” he added.

Jacques and Remi both clashed during their time on Love Island last summer, but their rows never made it to air.

After leaving the villa, Remi claimed Jacques “ruined” his time on the show, and would “constantly mimic” him.

Remi later called out Jacques’ behaviour in a post shared on Instagram, after he appeared to mock his rapping skills during an Instagram Live with Luca Bish.

In the lengthy post, Remi claimed Jacques picked on him in the villa, and said he and Luca should have been kicked off the show for their alleged behaviour.