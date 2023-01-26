Jacques O’Neill makes his move on dumped Love Island star Anna-May Robey

Jacques O’Neill has made his move on Love Island star Anna-May Robey, after she was dumped from the show.

The 20-year-old left the villa on Wednesday night alongside Haris Namani, after Australian bombshells Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters with the difficult to decision of which boy and girl to dump.

Jacques, who shot to fame after appearing on the 2022 series of the show, reacted to Anna-May’s departure in the comment section of Love Island’s official Instagram account.

He wrote: “I’ll make sure @annamayrobey is okay.”

Responding to Jacques’ flirty comment, one fan wrote: ” I am 100% HERE FOR THIS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Another wrote: “YES a good match I’d say.”

Jacques shot to fame on last year’s Love Island, where he struck up a romance with Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne.

However, the rugby player sensationally quit the show shortly after Casa Amor, and Paige went on to date Adam Collard.

The former couple split shortly after the show ended, after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde after a night out went viral.

Following her split from Adam, Paige revealed she was back in touch with Jacques, and the pair were spotted cosying up at an event in Manchester.

Paige recently took part in an Instagram Q&A, where she shut down rumours she and Jacques are back together.

She explained: “So when I broke up with Adam, me and Jacques did get in contact with each other. Just calling to make sure the other person was okay. Anything kind of left unsaid from the villa was spoken about briefly.”

“We’ve seen each other one time which was at the same event that we were both very drunk in, and neither of us could probably tell you what we even talked about. And that is it.”

Paige added: “I still and will probably always have some sort of capacity of caring for Jacques and having his back. I would be there if he needed me to be or called me and I’m sure if I really needed him he would be there too.”

She also asked her followers to “let go of me and Jacques”.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

