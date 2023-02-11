Jacques O’Neill has hilarious response to the return of Love Island’s Casa Amor

Jacques O’Neill had a hilarious response to the return of Love Island’s Casa Amor.

On Friday night, Jordan Odofin and Ellie Spence became the latest Islanders to be dumped from the villa – leaving six girls and six boys.

The end of the episode teased the return of the infamous Casa Amor to our TV screens on Sunday night.

Love Island shared the preview clip via their official Instagram account, writing: “Couples, beware 👀❤️‍🔥.”

In the comments section, Jacques simply penned: “Good luck,” – alluding to his antics in the second villa last Summer.

Fans were in stitches as they replied to the rugby player’s comment, with one writing: “yeah no they don’t need luck from you 💀.”

A second said: “this outta pocket,” and a third wrote: “LOL you and @liamreardon1 need to give lessons on what not to do 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

During his stint in the Love Island villa last summer, Jacques had been quite solid in his romance with Paige Thorne.

However, the rugby player explored a connection with Casa Amor bombshell Cheyanne Kerr whilst the Welsh paramedic was away.

After a couple of days of Casa Amor antics, Jacques decided he wanted to stick with Paige and leave Cheyanne single.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, Cheyanne called him out in front of Paige and the rest of the villa.

Bombshell Adam Collard then entered the villa and revealed he had his eye on Paige, which lead to Jacques kicking off.

Jacques then made the shock decision to quit the show, as he confessed to his fellow Islanders that he wasn’t “being himself” and was “struggling”.

In an emotional scene, the 23-year-old told Paige he was going to wait for her on the outside, and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

Paige went on to pursue a romance with Adam, and the pair placed fifth on the hit dating show, narrowly missing out on a coveted spot in the final.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

