Jacques O’Neill gives update on his mental health after shock Love Island exit

Jacques O’Neill has given an update on his mental health after his shock Love Island exit.

The 23-year-old broke the news that he was leaving the villa to his fellow Islanders last week, as he confessed he wasn’t “being himself”.

On Friday, the rugby star opened up to his 925,000 Instagram followers, and thanked them for their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacques O’Neill (@jacques9oneill_)

He wrote: “I just want you all to know that I’m in such a better place mentally.”

“A huge reason for that is because of all the love and support I have received! I’d be in a much darker place if it wasn’t for all your kind words, so thank you again I appreciate it so much ❤️.”

The 23-year-old’s decision to leave the villa occurred just hours after he got heated over a comment bombshell Adam Collard made about him.

Last week, the boys returned from a day out to discover 2018 contestant Adam had entered the villa.

Jacques soon found out that Adam had his eye on Paige, but drama kicked off after Gemma Owen said Adam had “slagged him off”.

A heated Jacques then stood up from the firepit and pulled Paige for a chat, telling Billy to “f*** off” in the process.

Fuming over Adam’s comment, Jacques said to Paige: “Who the f**k is he? Just another geezer that has been on the show? He’s f**king nothing mate.”

Paige replied: “Alright, well keep that in mind so… you don’t need to rise to it and be like bitey with it. Like what does it actually change? Nothing.”

Jacques said: “You know what I get like, if a boy’s going to chat s*** behind my back, I don’t f**king have it.”

Paige said she didn’t like the way Jacques reacted to the situation, and reminded him that he needed to change his behaviour.

Jacques was clearly rattled over the situation, and appeared upset as he went to bed that night.

The next morning, the 23-year-old told Luca he didn’t feel like he was being himself, and admitted he was struggling.

Soon after, Jacques pulled Paige for a chat on the terrace, and told her he was going to leave the villa.

The rugby player said he was going to wait for Paige on the outside, and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

In emotional scenes, Jacques then told the rest of the Islanders he was leaving, who were shocked by his decision.

Luca Bish, who had grown close to Jacques in the villa, was particularly heartbroken over his exit as he confessed he would have left with him if his partner Gemma Owen wasn’t still in the villa.

Despite Jacques’ behaviour over the past few episodes, particularly during Casa Amor, fans were in bits watching his departure from the villa.

His decision came just days after Jacques’ family revealed he has ADHD, which means he struggles to contain his emotions.

They spoke out amid furious backlash over his treatment of Paige on the show.

Prior to leaving the villa, Jacques told Paige he would wait for her and pick her up from the airport upon her return to the UK.

However, the paramedic has since cracked on with bombshell Adam, and the pair have been getting quite cosy over the past couple of episodes.

When the rugby star finally broke his silence on his shock exit, he admitted that doing Love Island was “the worst decision of his life.”

“I was ready to break down. I was feeling so mentally drained, I just wanted to go home and get myself right,” he told The Sun.

“It broke me and I was already broken. I was crying my eyes out. I couldn’t cope. I was literally feeling awful. It was the worst I’d ever felt in my life.”

Jacques appeared on Sunday’s episode of Aftersun, where he reacted to Paige moving on with Adam.

“Before I left I said crack on like I did in Casa Amor. She needs to explore like I did. So I said, ‘You do what you need to do’ and she’s doing that,” he told Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

