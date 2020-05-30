The actress has given Dan another chance after she recently moved out of their marital home

Jacqueline Jossa’s friends can’t understand why she “keeps going back” to Dan Osborne, according to reports.

The former EastEnders star returned to their marital home this week, after she briefly moved out following a series of alleged rows with her husband.

The former Towie star reportedly “begged” her to come back and she accepted, but her friends can’t understand why she keeps giving him second chances.

A source told The Sun: “Jacqueline had never before left the house after a row. It’s the most drastic action she’s ever taken. It blindsided Dan, who was distraught, as it meant he couldn’t see the couple’s two young children.”

“Whenever they rowed and needed time to cool off previously, he would always see the kids as they continued to live together inside the house.”

“Jacqueline’s back now after Dan begged her to come home and he’s going to get another chance to prove his loyalty to her,” the source continued.

“Her friends cannot understand why she keeps going back to him but she’s just so in love — and knows they make a great team, despite the fact they fight non-stop.

“She really missed him — and they barely spent two days apart.”

According to the newspaper, Dan has been telling pals they are back together and that there are no problems – but sources have claimed that Jacqueline is “suspicious” of him.

A pal said: “Dan insists he has done nothing wrong but Jacqueline is frustrated he can’t just focus solely on her and thinks he has been communicating with other girls.”

“She remains suspicious as she has caught him out before and he has form for being pictured chatting to attractive female celebrities at showbiz parties when she’s been at home or working.”

A source close to Dan added: “Dan is walking on eggshells and won’t do anything that may jeopardise their marriage or do anything to upset Jacqueline.”

Jacqueline told fans she had moved back home earlier this week, just days after she confessed to moving out of their family home.

The mother-of-two said: “I’ve been honest about my situation at the moment, and yes I’ve been staying at another house – a house my parents will eventually be moving into.”

“I had really been struggling (haven’t we all?) lately and as I said the other day, I’ve just needed some time and breathing space.”

“Yesterday I had 5 paparazzi outside my house all day, who then chased us in the car with the kids. It’s scary and it’s stressful – guys – last week was mental health awareness week.”

“The stories about splits, divorce, third parties – it’s just not my real life. Don’t believe it,” she continued.

“I’m going to enjoy the sunshine with my kids. Thanks to everyone who always stands by us, and to all the hard working parents trying to get through this crazy time – and for those who just don’t get it, just Be Kind. I will not be commenting any further.”

Jacqueline, who shares two daughters with Dan, denied reports that they had broken up last weekend – after The Sun exposed the fact that she had moved out.

In a statement on Instagram, the mum-of-two said: “I need some time. There is no split. No divorce. We are working together not against each other.”

Jacqueline and Dan, who tied the knot back in 2017, have been plagued by rumours about him being unfaithful in recent years.

Just last year, the reality star was accused of having a threesome with his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling – an accusation he strongly denied.