Jacqueline Jossa warns fans about scammers after launching Chanel handbag giveaway

The actress has teamed up with a brand to giveaway the designer bag

Jacqueline Jossa has warned fans to beware of scammers, after launching a lucrative giveaway on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the actress told fans she was teaming up with Spotlight Oral Care to giveaway a Chanel handbag.

But less than 24 hours later, Jacqueline took to her Instagram Story to warn people about a dangerous scam doing the rounds.

She wrote: “Guys, when entering the comps you will not be DM’d asking for details. Be aware of scammers who try to hijack these things.”

“Check out my latest post for an incred give away, and follow instructions. If anyone dms you ignore. It is a scam!”

“Do not give your details to any company that dms you in any comp you enter please.”