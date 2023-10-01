Jacqueline Jossa set for ‘explosive’ EastEnders return – five years after leaving the soap

Jacqueline Jossa is set for an “explosive” EastEnders return, five years after leaving the soap.

The actress joined the show as Lauren Branning back in 2010, and exited the soap eight years later.

She said in a statement: “It’s such an amazing time to be back, as there is so much buzz around EastEnders at the moment, and I’ve been watching and loving it like a fan.”

“Walford holds such a special place in my heart, so it really does feel like coming home,” Jacqueline added.

BBC said in a statement: “Jacqueline was last seen on screen this June when her character travelled to France to spend some time with Peter and their son Louie, but things soon took a turn for the worse when Lauren discovered Peter was keeping a huge secret from her – his mum, Cindy, was alive.”

“The Beales have since returned to Walford, but just what brings Lauren back to the Square is yet to be revealed…”

They continued: “Lauren has been involved in some of the show’s most iconic storylines as the eldest daughter of EastEnders Lothario and much-loved bad boy Max Branning, including the exposure of Max and Stacey’s affair on Christmas Day, her heart-breaking battle with alcoholism, the gripping Who Killed Lucy Beale? whodunnit back in 2014, and, more recently, Cindy Beale’s epic return from the dead.”

“Lauren originally left Albert Square back in 2018 when her sister Abi tragically died after they both fell from the roof of The Vic and has been living in New Zealand with son Louie Beale ever since.”

“Lauren last appeared in Walford in December when she returned for Dot Branning’s funeral, but it wasn’t long before she was at loggerheads with Linda Carter over her affair with Max.”

“With Cindy back from the dead, deep wounds to mend with Peter, and a sister living in The Vic who she isn’t yet aware of, Lauren’s return is sure to stir up trouble for the residents of Walford as she is thrust into the heart of the drama.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer of EastEnders, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Jaqueline back to the role of Lauren Branning. Although we only saw Lauren on screen a few months ago, her return left plenty of unfinished business between her and the Beales.”

“The Branning family have a long history of being at the heart of the drama in Walford, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have Jacqueline back in the Square as she continues that family tradition.”